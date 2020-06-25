Low-Interest Loan Program Created to Help Local Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana has partnered with three financial institutions to create a low-interest loan program called the “Grow Local Lending Fund” that aims to assist small Southwest Indiana businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses that have had less than 25 full-time employees prior to COVID-19 restrictions and can show they have been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 will be able to receive loans ranging from $5,000 to $7,500.

The loans can be used for working capital, continued operation expenses, or to support remote work expenses. Interest-only payments are available for the first six months with payment over a 42-month term.

Loans will carry an interest rate of 1% over the life of the loan.

The Grow Local Lending Fund is designed for businesses that may not have been eligible for other federal loan programs and are located within the four-county Southwest Indiana footprint including Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties.

Up to $460,000 in small business loans has been committed by the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana along with Banterra Bank, Community State Bank of Southwestern Indiana and Old National Bank to help those negatively affected by COVID-19.

To apply for funding or find more information visit the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana’s website.

