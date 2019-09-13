Louisville Zoo Holding Naming Contest for Elephant Calf

A zoo in Kentucky has announced a naming contest with the public for a newly-born elephant calf.

The Louisville Zoo had a male elephant born on August 2nd to an African elephant named Mikki.

Starting on September 16, the public can submit names to the zoo for the new calf. Between September 16-29, people can log in at LouisvilleZoo.Org/Mikki and submit names. In October, three final names will be selected and voting can take place both online and at the Louisville Zoo by dropping coins into a naming kiosk. Proceeds from the naming contest will go to the zoo.

The winning name and person who submitted the name will be announced on the week of October 21. The person with the winning name will receive a prize basket from the Zoo and other prizes.

