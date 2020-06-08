Louisville Zoo to Begin Reopening June 12

On June 12, the Louisville Zoo will reopen following the temporary closure in response to COVID-19.

The initial reopening phase will be for members only.

Officials say the zoo will reopen to general admission ticket purchasers on Friday, June 26. It will operate with a reduced capacity of 100 guests per hour.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 10 for members only. Tickets for general admission will go on sale on Saturday, June 20.

Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online at LouisvilleZoo.org/tickets. No one will be admitted without a ticket.

Tickets will be valid for the assigned date and time only.

In accordance with guidelines set by state and local officials, the Zoo will be following the latest safety guidelines.

The Louisville Zoo season is sponsored by Ford Motor Company and T-Mobile.

