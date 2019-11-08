Louisville Woman Wanted on Multiple Charges Located in Orange County

A Louisville woman wanted on multiple charges was finally arrested Friday. Stacy Lewis Evans, 50, was located in Orange County by Indiana State Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Evans was arrested without incident and was incarcerated in the Orange County Jail.

She was wanted on warrants for wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (Child Abuse), fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), third-degree Terroristic Threatening and Violation of a Kentucky EPO/Flagrant Non-Support.

This arrest was a joint effort by ISP Jasper All Crimes Policing Team, Jasper Troopers, ISP Telecommunications Operators, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

