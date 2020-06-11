Louisville Metro Council Bans No-Knock Warrants in Jefferson County

Louisville Metro Council on Thursday unanimously voted to pass “Breonna’s Law” which completely bans LMPD from using no-knock warrants in Jefferson County.

This comes after Louisville police officers executed a search warrant, used a battering ram to break into the apartment of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. After a brief confrontation, they fired several shots, striking Taylor at least eight times.

According to reports, the police were investigating two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house that was far from Taylor’s home.

The judge signed a warrant allowing the police to search Taylor’s home because LMPD believed that one of the two men had used her apartment to receive packages.

Under the new law, officers would be required to wear body cameras while executing no-knock warrants unless involving murder, hostage-taking, kidnapping, terrorism, and human or sexual trafficking.

