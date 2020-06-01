Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Deadly Officer Involved Shooting

Tensions are brewing in the Derby City.

Louisville’s Mayor firing Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers opened fire on a man killing him. The Mayor told reporters those officers involved did not have their body cameras turned on during the time of the shooting.

The city outraged.

Around midnight Monday Louisville Police, Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police responded to a mass group of people gathering hours after a mandatory city curfew in the area of 26th and Broadway on the cities West Side.

Law enforcement tried to get the crowd to leave the area but protesters resisted their orders.

Cell phone video obtained from the scene from Kris Smith a Louisville resident verifies one gunshot, moments later you could hear rapid gunfire by law enforcement.

In the last five days eight people have been shot. Monday police shot and killed David McAtee a Louisville restaurant owner known for his BBQ sandwiches.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says KSP will Investigate the shooting.

