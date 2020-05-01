Louisville Man Charged for Illegal Firearm Possession

A Louisville has been charged with possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

According to court records, Christopher Charrier barricaded himself in his residence with a firearm on April 29 when law enforcement attempted to take him into custody for an outstanding warrant.

After a standoff with officers, Charrier put the firearm down and was taken into custody by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and United States Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force.

Charrier admitted that he possessed the firearm – a Heckler and Koch model VP9, 9-millimeter handgun.

If convicted at trial, he could spend no more than years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

