Louisville Man Arrested for Sleeping in Parked School Bus

A Louisville man is behind bars after he was found sleeping in a parked school bus on school property. Jonathan Shearer, 23, was located on a school bus asleep Monday just before 7 a.m.

Officers say Shearer arrived on school property on November 2nd and entered a school bus parked on the northwest side of the school property.

Shearer would leave the school property on various occasions before being discovered by a school employee Monday morning.

Shearer was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.

He remains in custody on a $1,300 bond.

