Louisville Man Arrested on Rape, Assault, and Robbery Charges

A Louisville man is in jail after police say he hit an 8-year-old girl in the head with a shovel then raped and robbed her. Authorities responded to a report of a little girl that had been beaten and had her iPad stolen.

According to the Courier Journal, 29-year-old Cane Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault, and robbery.

Police say the little girl was found to a have a fractured skull among other injuries indicating sexual assault.

