Louisville Man Arrested Following Police Chase in Daviess County

A Louisville, Kentucky man remains behind bars after stealing UTVs and leading police on pursuit in Daviess County.

According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Robert Everly stole two John Deer Gators on a trailer from Wright Implement off of Carter Road Monday evening. Deputies said that the company received an alert from security cameras that captured Everly speeding off the property with the UTVs on the trailer.

A deputy spotted Everly on Highway 603 and started to try to pull him over. Everly didn’t stop and pulled onto Highway 144 which led to a high speed chase.

Everly ended up driving through a back yard of a residence off the highway and drove into a soybean field, which lead to the vehicle becoming stuck. Everly left the vehicle and hid under the stolen vehicles before deputies located him. He was arrested without incident.

Everly remains in Daviess County Jail for Fleeing Police, Criminal Trespassing, Burglary, and Wanton Endangerment.

