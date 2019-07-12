Louisville Man Arrested in Connection With String of Robberies

A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies at seven different businesses in Owensboro.
Bradley Underwood, 49 of was charged with 7 counts of 3rd-degree burglary for breaking into six hair salons and an art studio overnight and stealing from them.
- June 15th, 2019 – Allure Salon and Spa (201 Salem Drive)
- June 16th, 2019 – All About You Salon (603 Salem Drive)
- June 30th, 2019 – Lavish Hair Salon (710 Salem Drive)
- June 30th, 2019 – Studio Slant (624 Emory Drive)
- July 4th, 2019 – Serenity Place Salon (1115 Tamarack Road)
- July 6th, 2019 – Savi Chic Boutique (2108 Triplett Street)
- July 11th, 2019 – Bella Vita (1308 Triplett Street)