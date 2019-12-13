Louisville Man Arrested in Connection With 2017 Double Homicide

Police have charged 35-year-old Larry Sauer with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killing of two people in Louisville.

He is accused of killing Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy on December 26, 2017. According to WLKY, Saucer transported Gamez’s body to an unknown location. McCoy’s body was taken to a parking lot where she was found dead the next morning.

Evidence connecting Sauer to the murder case was gathered through search warrants, witness statements, phone records, and video recordings.

Half a pound of methamphetamine, digital scales, and cash while executing a search warrant, WLKY reports.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

