Louisville Attorney Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Another Lawyer With Lysol Can

A courthouse turns bloody when a Louisville attorney assaults another lawyer with a Lysol can.

Lindsey Scott, 63, is accused of hitting James J.R. Moore with a Lysol can, causing cuts to his head. According to Moore, he was eating in the city’s Hall of Justice in July when Scott attacked him.

Shaun Wimberly Sr., Scott’s attorney, says Moore bullies Scott.

Scott pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and received a 180-day jail sentence.

