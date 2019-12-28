Loud Explosion Under Investigation

A loud explosion reported in Gallatin County, Illinois is now under investigation in Union County, Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the “boom” from Friday night originated on the Kentucky boat ramp just north of the Shawneetown bridge.

The post says the Union County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department & the Kentucky State Police are investigating.

There were no earthquakes reported in the area, according to United States Geological Survey.

The Union County Judge Executive made a Facebook post Saturday morning that says the source of the explosion had been found.

“Many people have expressed concern over the explosion heard last night at approximately 9:30 pm. The source of that explosion has been found. Currently KSP has taken the investigation and I will update as information is available. Please share to help put folks mind at ease,” the post read.

