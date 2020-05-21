Looking Summer-Like for the Unofficial Start to Summer

It has been far too long since we had a day like this (or at least it’s felt that way). It’s hard to beat highs in the mid to low 70s, plenty of sun and little to no humidity – I hope you were able to make the most of this gorgeous weather, because it’s not expected to last very long.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the the holiday weekend ahead. In fact, the unofficial start to summer is expected to feel quite summer-like. A warm front surging north of the Tri-State Friday and into Saturday will help usher not only gulf heat into the region, but gulf moisture as well.

Evansville’s hottest temperature recorded so far this year was on April 8th when we reached 86°; we’re expected to surpass that mark as early as Sunday. Afternoon highs are expected to routinely peak in the mid to upper 80s this weekend – the added humidity will make those temperatures feel as warm as the low 90s!

On top of all of that, afternoon pop-up showers and storms look as though they’ll be a mainstay during the next week or so. In fact, some model data suggests that we may be stuck with that trend through the end of May!