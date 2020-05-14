A Look Inside Toyota’s Princeton Plant as Production Gradually Resumes

One of the area’s largest employers, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI), is gradually resuming production after idling for nearly two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

After pushing back its reopening date several times, the Princeton, Indiana manufacturing plant is doing what it can to protect hundreds of workers as they return to work.

“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority,” said Vice President of Administration Tim Hollander. “If we don’t have that, we really don’t have anything.”

Trying to protect the team members at TMMI from contracting COVID-19 has proven a job in itself, taking creative thinking and the application of some already-learned manufacturing techniques.

An assembly line of volunteers has made masks for those inside – 115,000 so far – and hands-free sanitizing stations have made their way beyond the Gibson County plant and across North America.

“That was developed here,” said Vice President of Administration Hollander. “Our internal logistics team developed that, we have them all throughout the plant, and then we have also implemented that design in all of our North American operations – It started here in Princeton, Indiana.”

Many have been eagerly awaiting their return to work.

“It could take some getting used to,” said Chad Long, a resin back hatch builder at Toyota. “We’ve been of for seven weeks now, but, time to get back to it.”

But those returning won’t just have to get used to their jobs again, but a new normal – one of temperature checks and social distancing.

According to Toyota, normal production will gradually resume over the next four weeks.

