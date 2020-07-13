Long-Term Care Facility in Ohio County Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

A long-term care facility in Ohio County has 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the facility, according to the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD).

Of the 26 new positive cases reported out of the long-term care facility, 16 were residents and 10 were staff.

Here are all of the new cases reported by GRDHD on Monday, July 13:

Daviess County: 14 new cases

new cases Hancock County: 5 new cases

new cases Henderson County: 4 new cases

new cases McLean County: 1 new case

new case Ohio County: 28 new cases (26 in long-term care facility, 2 elsewhere).

In total, GRDHD reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the seven-county GRDHD district is now 1,119 total.

Here are the new totals in the seven Kentucky counties covered by the GRDHD:

GRDHD is also offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

