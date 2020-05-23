Lonestar Rodeo at Henderson County Fairgrounds Canceled

The Lonestar Rodeo has canceled their event scheduled for this summer.

Henderson Parks and Programs, along with the Henderson County Fair Board, announced the July 3rd and 4th Lonestar Rodeo at the Henderson County Fairgrounds has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the decision was made after recent updates and future projections from Federal, State, and Local levels concerning social distancing restrictions.

Officials say the goal is to keep everyone safe and they hope events can return to normal for the 2021 Fair Season.

