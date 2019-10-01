LOCASH Performs Benefit Concert in November

On Friday, November 8th, LOCASH will perform a benefit concert in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Presented by Champion Ford, the duo will donate all proceeds from the event to the Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization, in support of music education initiatives, specifically Bluegrass In The Schools (BITS), Saturday Lesson Program, and Instrument Loan Program.

As a 501©3 nonprofit organization, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum plans to invest all proceeds towards the purchase and refurbishment of student instruments and continuing its educational mission.

Creating a sound that fuses modern Country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend, Wheelhouse Records’ LOCASH is the Country music duo made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust; natives of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kokomo, Indiana, respectively. With two albums and eight charting singles to their credit, LOCASH broke out in 2015 with their gracious GOLD-certified hit,’“I Love This Life,’ followed by the flirtatious GOLD-certified #1 smash, ‘I Know Somebody’ – their first trip to the top of the Country radio airplay charts – and 2017’s fun-loving romantic anthem ‘Ring on Every Finger.’ All three singles were part of their album, THE FIGHTERS, which was released in the summer of 2016 to Top 15 success. In 2017, they earned their first round of awards show recognition, nominated at the ACM Awards for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, the CMT Music Awards for Duo Video of the Year (‘I Know Somebody’), and the CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year. The 2019 ACM Duo of the Year nominee released their latest album (and first with their new label BBR Music Group/BMG), Brothers on March 29, 2019 with their lead single, ‘Feels Like A Party’ reaching Top 25. Their current single, ‘One Big Country Song,’ is currently climbing the charts.

General Admission tickets are $65, with the option to purchase a Meet and Greet Package with LOCASH.

Meet and Greet Packages are $50 and include a meet & greet with the band (includes photo opportunity), two drink tickets, light hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and advance theatre access (show ticket not included, must be purchased separately).

The Meet and Greet takes place in the Independence Bank Event Room of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum featuring sweeping views of the Ohio River. Meet and Greet space is limited.

Doors open at 6 pm. Concert begins at 8 pm. Tickets are available now at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.

