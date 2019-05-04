Locals Support Madisonville Horse Owner in Kentucky Derby

Madisonville was full of excitement as locals prepared to watch Chester Thomas’ horse By My Standards run in the race for the roses.

“The fact that it’s Kentucky-a Kentucky horse, a Kentucky owner. I don’t know how often that happens anymore,” says Lisa Stanley, Madisonville resident. “Everybody is just excited about the Derby.”

Miles away from the Kentucky Derby, Chester Thomas and his horse had their own army of supporters back home.

“This is just how we are around here. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody knows your name. And we’re just tight,” says Peter DiFabio, Madisonville resident.

For close friends of Thomas and his family, it was nothing but hopeful thoughts.

“We’re just so excited. We really are and we’re just hoping for a great outcome,” says DiFabio.

A race they hope brings some positive recognition to the town.

“They say it’s the greatest two minutes in sports history every year and so people all over the world watch it. I hope they say the horse is from Madisonville, Kentucky. That right there is huge,” says Stanley. “The fact that he’s from Madisonville, we’re already winners.”

This year was not the first time a Hopkins County local had a Kentucky Derby horse. In the eighties, Brown Badgett owned the horse Avies Copy who placed third in the Kentucky Derby and also ran in the Belmont and Preakness.

Comments

comments