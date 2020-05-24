Locals Participate in ‘Taps Across America’ for Memorial Day

For this Memorial Day, celebrations are taking a different form this year due to the pandemic with picnics, parades, and services canceled.

People across the country are participating in ‘Taps Across America’ sounding the salute from their front lawns, porches, and driveways at 3p.m. Monday.

One Owensboro resident says he’ll be playing in honor of our fallen service members.

“I know there are a lot of people that can play the trumpet or play the bugle, but for someone who definitely has laid down their life for our country, or anybody that we honor that has served our country through our Armed Forces, deserves something more than a recording,” says Bryan Schrock, Owensboro resident. “My tribute would just be to all who have gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

Schrock says this is the first time he’s playing his trumpet since high school.

Taps is most commonly heard at American military funerals and ceremonies.

