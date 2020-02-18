Locals Organize Justice for Kids Protest

Some people are voicing their concerns when it comes to child predators here in the Tri-State.

“It traumatizes these kids to the greatest extent that they don’t know,” says Billy Mattingly, organizer.

For Billy Mattingly of Evansville, he says it’s time to take a stand against child predators in the Tri-State.

“It’s just sick,” says Mattingly.

That’s why just last week he organized a group on Facebook called “Justice For Kids,” a protest walk planned to shed light on the releasing of child predators and what Mattingly calls light sentences.

“It’s aiming at our judicial system, it’s aiming at our court system, it’s aiming at judges, it’s aiming at the prosecuting attorney and just all the people around,” says Mattingly. “Really want to raise awareness of that. Really want to spike up lengthier sentences for these child predators and not just give them six months to a year on house arrest or probation.”

The father says his passion to see change comes from having children of his own.

“I would not want him to see him go through it or see him you know what I’m saying failed by our justice system or judicial system as all these other kids in the Tri-State area and other states as well,” says Mattingly.

Just last year, a motion was filed to dismiss charges against Gregory Johnston who was arrested for sexually violating an eight-year-old child at an Evansville in-home daycare.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office dismissed the case with hope to file charges again in the future.

Prior to Johnston’s charges being dismissed, another child molestation case involving Patrick Adams was dismissed due to a scheduling issue according to court records.

Last week, Charles Henry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on child molesting charges, but he’s no longer behind bars after posting a $25,000 cash bond.

“Some of these predators are having two or three chances which when they should only have zero,” says Mattingly. “We can’t have our kids outside anymore because of potential predators and its sad.”

We reached out to the prosecutor’s office to ask why these cases were dismissed and they told us it varies with each case.

Comments

comments