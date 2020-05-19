Locals Needing More Stimulus Money

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing the pause button on the second round of stimulus. Some people say the extra financial relief is necessary.

“I think all of America needs it,” says Angie Moody, the owner of Bangie’s Cafe in Henderson, says she hopes lawmakers see how many people are struggling to make ends meet. “Everybody doesn’t have the money they [politicians] have.”

Even though the economy was forced to shut down temporarily, bills still have to be paid.

“We got to pay the rent,” says Moody. “The rent still got to be paid. You know, we closed for two weeks, and then we had to open back up for carryout.”

Now Bangie’s Café is bringing in 75% of the business they used to, before this pandemic. On Tuesday, May 26th, their customers can dine inside the restaurant for the first time in two months after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives them the greenlight to open back up.

“It’s 35% dining so we will get to have 17 people in here eating. Which is not good,” says Moody. She says some more financial assistance would be a big help. “It would just help us stay open basically because all the prices are now going up.”

If the HEROES Act becomes law, essential, front line workers will get hazard pay and a second $1,200 stimulus check will be given out.

