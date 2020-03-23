Locals Making Protective Masks

People all over the Tri-State are coming together on social media, encouraging each other to sew masks for those who need them. It’s giving them an outlet while stuck in quarantine.

For retired nurse, Beverly Keller, making masks is a family affair.

“I even have my husband cutting out my elastic so I have to give a shoutout to my husband too,” says Keller. Her daughter is on the front line working in the Emergency Room. She says the need all of the protection they can get, but the hospital is taking proper precautions.

“There’s going to be such a need. I think the worst is yet to come and there’s already shortages,” says Keller. “So if there’s anything I can do to help besides sitting in here, watching the news, and worrying, this is distressing me- making masks.”

So far she’s made nearly 100 masks in the past few days and she’s not the only one sewing for professionals and those who are ill.

“I took a dozen to the police department for their people to start putting in their cars,” says Mary Elder. “I give them to nurses.”

Elastic is becoming a hot commodity as more people join this mask making mission to protect the local nurses and doctors.

“My medical team are actually my angels so I will do anything and everything I can to help keep them all as safe as possible,” says Mary Elder. She is a cancer survivor who loves to sew. One of her daughters knew sewing these masks would be up her alley.”And she said, ‘Mama, now is your time to shine.’ I always get a little teared up. She’s been by my side.”

Elder has been sewing for years, and has been wondering what to do with the supplies she’s accumulated over the past three decades.

“I just sat down and said, ‘God please tell me what to do with all of this fabric,'” says Elder. She says she was given a specific purpose that fits into her passions.”When you have been sick and down like I have for the past almost 4 years. You get to read a lot.”

After battling cancer, Elder says she’s become very mindful about germs and protecting herself and others.

“By people not social distancing. Not keeping their teenagers home, you are exposing everybody and that worries me,” says Elder.

Comments

comments