Locally-Grown Produce Stand Opens in Downtown Evansville

Those looking to get some fresh, locally-grown produce in Evansville, Indiana, can now do so by visiting Larkin’s 2020 pop-up produce stand in Downtown Evansville.

The produce stand will be open starting Tuesday, June 9, and every Tuesday following through August. Hours of operation run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

An $8 grab n’ go assorted produce bundle is available for purchase. SNAP, WIC vouchers, and Senior vouchers are also being accepted.

Parking is available at the corner of 4th St. and Mulberry St. in Downtown Evansville.

Larkins 2020 pop-up produce stand is part of the Healthy Communities Partnership of Southwest Indiana.

