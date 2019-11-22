Local WWII Celebrates Milestone Birthday

One woman is being recognized as the oldest-living female veteran in Vanderburgh County.

We first introduced you to Irene Blessing about a year ago to help her celebrate her 99th birthday.

For Irene Blessing, she has a century worth of stories to tell, but one of her favorite topics to share is her love for our country.

“Our flag is the most beautiful in all the world,” says Blessing.

Irene served as an Army nurse in World War Two serving the 228th Army hospital in England.

She’ll turn 100-years-young Saturday making her the oldest living female veteran in Vanderburgh County.

And just a day early, surrounded by family and friends, she was surprised with a special gift.

“It gives me great pleasure today to recognize Irene on her great milestone,” says Rep. Larry Bucshon, (R) Indiana. “This is to certify that the accompanying flag flown over the United States Capital at the request of the honorable Larry Buschon member of congress.”

An American flag, where not many have flown, recognizing Irene and her service.

“A lot of the time we lose the focus in our country on some of the things that really are important,” says Rep. Buchson. “And honoring people like Irene, a World War Two veteran, on her 100th birthday is really very important thing for our country to do.”

“The flag to me is just about everything and it’s in our hearts,” says Blessing.

“Her level of patriotism for her country, it’s really outstanding, and so it was an honor to present her with this flag,” says Rep. Buchson.

With a smile always on her face, Irene Blessing says her life has been truly that, a blessing.

“I’m glad that I’ll be able to be here to celebrate my own 100th birthday,” says Blessing.

Irene will officially turn 100-years-old Saturday.

Her family and friends will be hosting a celebration for her.

Anyone interested in sending Irene a birthday card can send it to the Evansville Protestant Home.

