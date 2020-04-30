Local Woman Shares Experiences Working at New York Hospital

As the number of confirmed cases spike across the country, many of us are watching the pandemic unfold from the safety of our homes.

Evansville native Melanie Fuller was among those hearing about the invisible enemy.

For Fuller, a nurse, a switch went off.

“I just kind of wanted to be at ground zero so to speak and see what was really happening here and get in there and help,” says Melanie Fuller, nurse.

That was earlier this month.

Melanie is now in Queens, New York working seven days a week at a community hospital in a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

“Things are still hard here,” says Fuller. “Getting here in the middle of the peak was rough and a little bit of a culture shock. It’s not like anything I’ve every experienced before”

Fuller cares for some of the sickest patients under demanding conditions.

“I think for me, I’m young and I don’t have any kind of medical history,” says Fuller. “I feel I’ve worked in critical care for about five years and I wanted to be able to offer the services where I could and help where I can.”

To get her through the long days, Melanie says one thing gives her hope.

“Even though we have seen a lot of deaths, and we are still seeing a lot of deaths, we are having people recover which is promising,” says Fuller. “But as patients are being discharged that have been recovering now, they are playing ‘Here Comes The Sun’ over the intercom to alert staff to come into the lobby so we can applaud them.”

There will always be some who run towards disaster when everyone else is fleeing.

But for this nurse who flew across the country, it’s her heroism that’s ultimately saving lives.

“Continue to follow the guidelines and take care of each other,” says Fuller. “Do as much self care as you can and we will return to our normalcy and whatever sense of that there is at some point hopefully in the near future.”

Melanie says she’ll be working into the month of May. After that, she’ll be returning back home to Louisville.

