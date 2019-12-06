Local Woman Honored for Red Cross Volunteer Work

A local Kentucky woman was honored with a surprise party Monday for her many years of selfless giving to the American Red Cross Organization.

Ruth Bunch, a volunteer with the Red Cross since 1977, was recognized at Presbyterian Church where she was volunteering at her final Red Cross blood drive as a blood donor ambassador for the annual Henderson Holiday Hero Blood Drive. Bunch also worked as a blood donor recruitment representative from 1995 to 2000.

In addition to volunteering at blood drives and working to recruit blood donors to give, Bunch has donated over 25 gallons of blood for patients in need.

Those in attendance celebrated her various forms of service with the Red Cross and looked on as she made her first blood donation since February at the Henderson Holiday Hero Blood Drive.

Local Red Cross volunteer heroes like Bunch help carry out 90 percent of Red Cross humanitarian services work.

