Local Theaters Ramp Up Security for ‘Joker’ Showings

There are big concerns and controversy over possible violence as the much anticipated movie ‘Joker’ premiers in theaters throughout the country.

The Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix is portrayed as a sympathetic protagonist dealing with emotional struggles who then turns violent.

The newly-released movie is creating problems following that fatal mass shooting in 2012 during a midnight showing of ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

“So we’ve got it in about nine theaters total and the ticket sales have been pretty good,” says Dalton Simpson, Showplace Cinemas manager. “We’re expecting a pretty strong weekend.”

Moviegoers making their way to Showplace Cinemas in Evansville to see Joaquin Phoenix’s performance of Joker-tickets selling by the minute.

“I believe we had a couple hundred last night at least coming and for the weekend we’ll probably see at least a thousand just for the Joker movie,” says Simpson.

Last week the FBI sent a bulletin to military and law enforcement about dark web rumblings of a movie plot conspiracy to commit a mass shooting.

Local theaters like Showplace are taking it upon themselves to have extra safety precautions in place.

“We just kind of have a heightened awareness about anything that could potentially go wrong,” says Simpson. “We went over our procedures with our employees so they know all the exit strategies and things like that.”

In 2012, the last time a Batman movie was in theaters, there was a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado during “Dark Knight Rises.”

Twelve people died and 70 were injured in that massacre.

Parents of children who died or were injured asked Warner Brothers to actively lobby for gun reform.

“I don’t know what people are bringing into the theater,” says Mary Cook, seeing ‘Joker’ movie. “And they don’t really check so to speak, so they can bring anything they want.”

Like many theaters, Showplace Cinemas will not be allowing moviegoers to wear face paint, masks, or props.

“We check any kind of bag,” says Simpson. “No backpacks are allowed in. Any kind of big bag, we have the right to check that.”

A thought provoking and controversial movie that has critics and fans buzzing.

“If you can’t feel safe going to the movies, what can you feel safe going to do?” says Cook. “Because it’s a thing that’s a favorite past time so it’s a big deal.”

Warner Brothers says the movie doesn’t endorse violence.

Police in Aurora, Colorado say ‘Joker’ will not be shown at the theater where the massacre occurred.

