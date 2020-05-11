Local Restaurants Begin to Reopen Under Gov. Holcomb’s Phased Plan

As part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s phased plan to fully reopen the state of Indiana by July 4, starting Monday, May 11, restaurants can allow customers back inside their establishments at 50% capacity.

“We had to separate all the tables and chairs, no more than six people at a table, and make sure everything is clean and sanitized,” said David Bush, owner of Marigold Bar in Evansville.

“As people leave, we’ve got to clean and re-sanitize,” Bush went on to explain. “The main thing, we want to get everybody safe and we want to keep all my people safe so we can get through this.”

As social distancing guidelines remain in effect, Bush and his staff have a plan to make sure food and other items are safely distributed to customers.

“Everything that they’re telling us to do, we’re trying to make sure that we do it all,” said Bush. “My staff’s all going to be here – we’re going to sit down and have a little talk about what we need to do and what we don’t need to do.”

