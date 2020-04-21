Local Restaurant Owner Shares Words of Encouragement During Trying Times

Christy Osborn, owner of Rockhouse Pizza in Henderson, shared some words of hope and encouragement to those out of work as well as patrons of the business and all members of the community.

“To the servers, bartenders, the rest of the personnel who are out of work – we’re just thinking about you guys during this time,” Osborn began.

“Just to all of the community and all the people who are ready for Rockhouse to be open, I feel like we’re on the downward slope, and that we’re going to be able to open our doors again and serve our community,” continued Osborn.

“We just really want to say thanks to those who have continued to support us during this time,” Osborn went on to say.

“We are looking forward to seeing everybody back at work and making money again,” Osborn finished.

