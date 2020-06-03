Local Protests Call for Equality, Justice, and an End to Violence

Days of local protests have consistently called for justice, equality, and an end to violence.

Protests in Evansville have remained peaceful, despite an attempted riot at the east side Walmart store on Burkhardt Rd.

The Evansville Police Department was able to stop the plan thanks to a tip pointing to Facebook posts by/involving the suspects.

Those who have been in Downtown Evansville spreading their message of equality do not believe that this is the way to promote change.

“Evansville is home,” said Ebon Ellis, an Evansville protest organizer. “I grew up on the south side, I grew up in this community – I love this community.”

“Change is going to happen,” Ellis went on to say. “Rioting is not the way to make it happen.”

The African American Coalition of Hopkins County plans to hold another protest on Wednesday.

Another peaceful protest is planned for Thursday by the NAACP of Owensboro at Smother’s Park.

Government officials have spoken out on the calls for justice, such as Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, as well as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

All of this follows the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later arrested for murder.

