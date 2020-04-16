Local Pharmacies Adjusting Services Amid Pandemic

It’s been business as usual at Poole’s Pharmacy, but they are making a few changes to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Pharmacies are are a vital part of the healthcare system and many people need them now more than ever. Local pharmacies, like Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Owensboro, are continuing to provide medications and other critical health services to their patients, even during this pandemic.

Managers say they have set up tarps, plexiglass, and utilize their delivery services when it comes to ensuring people have their medications.

“The main thing we need to do is serve those patients. So as an independent pharmacy in sort of a smaller town like this we are able to essentially keep delivery as a big priority because a lot of the big box chains don’t have the ability to do that. So we are able to sort of increase that so we can take peoples medications out to them during this time,” says Matt Robinson, Poole’s Pharmacy manager.

Managers say that through the deliveries, employees make sure to keep themselves and the clients safe by social distancing and wearing masks and gloves.

While the store itself is still open, they encourage patients to go through the drive-thru so everyone stays safe.

Comments

comments