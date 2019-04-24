Local Officials Silent Over Chief Arrest

Indiana State Police have launched an investigation into Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming after arresting him for battery and official misconduct.

The case stretches across Knox County, from Bicknell to Vincennes. But officials over neither of these cities want to talk about it.

One small Indiana town is left with more questions than answers after their police chief is accused of criminal behavior. But the mayor, the prosecutor’s office, and even Chief Stremming himself are remaining relatively tight lipped.

Our search for answers began at an address listed as Stremming’s with what appeared to be a campaign sign with the chief’s name visible through the window. It seemed no one was home.

As we arrived at a second address, a man in casual clothes appearing to match the description of the chief was smoking outside near a parked police car. He saw us arrive, but didn’t give any indication of acknowledgement. But once we parked he turned around and walked inside before we could ask any questions.

Moments later we knocked on that door, the man’s discarded cigarette still smoldering. But we got no real answer, a pattern that would continue.

At City Hall the mayor of Bicknell denied our request for an interview on camera in favor of a written statement. In it, Mayor Thomas Estabrook shared that in an emergency meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety, Chief Stremming was placed on administrative leave Tuesday night, but he offered nothing else.

Steps from the courthouse in Knox County we asked to speak to Rose Archer, the alleged victim in this case. Through an aide, county prosecutor Dirk Carnahan declined to comment on what the office called an ongoing investigation.

For a case that has affected all parts of civic leadership, it seems no one wants to take the lead on talking in-depth about the state of Bucknell’s police department—or its head.

Though Stremming remains out on bond, there’s no indication yet as to how long the Knox County Prosecutor will be investigating, and when or if the chief will see his day in court.

