Local McDonald’s Owners Donate Over 800 Meals to Evansville Hospital Employees

Healthcare workers around the country are tirelessly working to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s no easy task.

In a show of support, owners of local McDonald’s fast-food restaurants delivered over 800 meals to hospital employees in Evansville.

44News Reporter Marisa Patwa was live outside of St. Vincent Evansville where she spoke with several owners of local McDonald’s restaurants, to see how they’re helping the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over 800 Meals Were Delivered to Hospital Employees at St. Vincent Evansville

“Here in Evansville, we have four other operators who helped provide the meals this morning at different restaurants,” local McDonald’s Owner Susan Mann explained.

“We all got together and helped prepare sausage biscuits and breakfast burritos – 800 of them, to deliver here at St. Vincent,” Mann went on to say.

Mann expressed great appreciation toward the medical staff who are putting their safety on the line for the safety of others and was glad that McDonald’s could help support the community in this way.

“We are so appreciative of the staff and hospital workers and those that are putting their lives, their families, and their situation on the line for all of us to be safe and cared for, so we greatly appreciate them,” Mann said. “We’re glad that McDonald’s is open, and that we’re able to feed them and help support our community and our workers.”

McDonald’s Gift Cards Were Also Given to Workers at Deaconess

“When we started to reach out to our healthcare providers to talk to them about what their needs were in the community, Deaconess was wanting to help their triage nurses, so we provided them with BOG cards so they could go and Be Our Guest when it was convenient for them and get free meals at any of our restaurants,” said Katie Kenworthy, another owner of a local McDonald’s restaurant.

Kenworthy says that healthcare workers are a large part of their customer base, and that since triage nurses at Deaconess work such long hours, this gesture of support would allow them to get a hot meal at their convenience.

“Recently when I was working at one of our restaurants, somebody came through and I was speaking to them, talking to them, thanking them for all they’re doing for the community,” Kenworthy explained.

“Thank you for being open!” Kenworthy recalled the healthcare worker in the drive-thru saying, “because I don’t have time to eat a lot when we’re working so many hours,” she said the healthcare worker told her.

Kenworthy says McDonald’s is also helping its own employees by providing them with extra meals to take home to their families at the end of their shift.

