Local Leaders Urge Voter Turnout

A critical city election is just around the corner, with the Mayor and several city council seats are up for grabs.

Tuesday is Election Day – and many local groups are working to make sure voters head to polls.

“We all have to continue to work together to try and make our own community better,” said Reverend Todd Robertson.

The Evansville branch of the NAACP helped form a voters coalition – a nonpartisan group of organizations working to try and engage members of the community into more actively voting.

“President Lyndon B. Johnson says a man without a vote is a man without power, so if you don’t exercise your vote than you lose your power and ability to engage,” said Robertson.

Leaders say getting voters out is hard – especially after a culture of those who don’t seem to want to engage in the process.

“It’s hard and difficult to turn the ship, once the ship has already started to turn,” Robertson said.

Vanderburgh County’s Democratic Party is also urging residents to get out and cast a ballot – especially by targeting the younger vote.

“We have to put our differences aside, we have to put our titles aside, I always tell people, in order to be comfortable, we have to have uncomfortable conversations,” said Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Secretary Melissa Morehead.

Morehead says leaders must work together on many platforms to encourage voters and ensure voices are being heard.

“Even after Election Day is over with, we need to continue that conversation with them, let them know they are included and they do matter and their vote matters,” said Morehead.

“We encourage everyone in Evansville go to polls and cast your vote,” said NAACP Evansville Branch President Gerald Arnold.

The Evansville NAACP branch says they will have transportation available Tuesday. If you are in need of a ride you can contact the NAACP at 812-573-1169.

The Evansville Voter’s Empowerment Coalition is planning their next meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 19, at Liberty Baptist Church located at 701 Oak Street.

