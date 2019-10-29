Local Kentucky Legislator Files Bill to Limit Terms for General Assembly

A local Kentucky legislator has filed a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly to limit the terms of office of those who serve the General Assembly.

State Representative Rob Wiederstein (D) of District 11, which serves parts of Daviess and Henderson County, filed the bill Monday for next year’s General Assembly.

The bill would amend part of the Constitution of Kentucky to prevent State Senators from serving more than three consecutive terms of office and members of the House of Representatives from serving more than six consecutive terms of office.

If passed, this would start with those elected in November 2022.

According to the Kentucky General Assembly website, Senator Gerald Neal (D) of District 33 is currently the longest serving State Senator as he has served since 1989. 26 current State Senators were elected before 2015, with six elected before 2000.

Longest current State Representative in Kentucky is Rep. Tom Burch (D) who has been in office since 1978. Of the current state representatives, 35 were elected before 2015, including 13 elected before 2000. This includes Rep. Jim Gooch (R) who represents McLean, Webster, and parts of Daviess and Hopkins Counties since 1995.

Rep. Wiederstein was sworn in this year.

