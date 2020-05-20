Local Kentucky Governments Receiving CARES Act Funding

The Kentucky Department for Local Government will be distributing funding totaling $300 million to city and county governments as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The funding will be allocated to city and county governments based on approximate population size as recorded in the most recent census data.

To apply, eligible local governments with COVID-19-related expenses from March 1, 2020, to Dec. 30, 2020, must complete an application with expense documentation, which will be available on DLG’s website tomorrow at 8 a.m.

