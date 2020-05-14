Local Kentucky Coronavirus Cases Continue to Increase

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reported new coronavirus information the department’s seven-county Kentucky district.

On Thursday, GRDHD reported 14 new COVID-19 cases: Three in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, eight in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.

The total number of positive cases in the GRDHD district is now 551.

Currently, 20 people in the seven-county district are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 551 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization.

District-wide, there are now 371 COVID-19 patients recovered (67% of the 551 total cases).

As of Wednesday, May 13, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 7,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 326 statewide deaths.

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average age: 43

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 55.2%

Female: 44.8%

Related Articles:

Comments

comments