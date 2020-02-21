Local Hospitals Continue Visitation Restrictions Due to Ongoing Flu Cases

Area hospitals are continuing their visitation restrictions due to the ongoing high influenza cases nationwide and in the Tri-State area.

The restrictions include:

No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.

No visitors under the age of 15.

No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed. Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations, and in some cases, healthy family members of newborns.

These restrictions were developed using recommendations from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Below the following hospitals have implemented visitation restrictions:

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System

Gibson General Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper, IN

Methodist Health, Henderson, KY

Select Specialty Hospital

St. Vincent Evansville

St. Vincent Warrick

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

Methodist Health, Union County, KY

