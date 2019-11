Local High School Band Honored in Dubois County Before Heading to State Finals

An Indiana High School marching band was honored in an unique way Wednesday morning.

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner met with members of the Southridge High School Marching Band at City Hall. In honor of the band’s upcoming performance at state finals, Mayor Spinner raised the Raider Flag with help of the band.

Southridge will join other high school marching bands performing in the ISSMA Open Class D State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis against other bands, including Tell City, Evansville Mater Dei, and Forest Park.

Schedule for Open Class D:

