Local Hearing on Boonville Natural Gas Rate Increase

Boonville Natural Gas Corporation is seeking public input on a proposed rate increase.

Current rates were decreased in 2018 due to the federal income tax reductions but Boonville Natural Gas is seeking to increase them due to higher maintenance costs.

The proposed increase would only apply to the utility’s base distribution rate. The rest of a typical monthly heating bill pays for the natural gas itself.

Customers who wish to comment on the increase can click here.

