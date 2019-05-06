Local Foundation Doing Its Part to Provide Free Sunscreen

With the inevitable hotter temperatures that will hit the tri-state throughout the summer months, applying sunscreen will become an important ritual for those looking to enjoy some sunshine.

That’s why one local foundation is honoring a west side athlete who died from Melanoma by making sun protection easily accessible at no cost.

The Wes Attebury Foundation is always trying to help prevent skin cancer. There are now free sunscreen stations at several spots across the west side, including Howell Par 3, Howell Pool, The Mesker Park Zoo and Mickey’s Kingdom.

“You know we have a saying, ‘you only get one skin,’” said Wes Attebury Foundation Board Member Chad Wingert.

As the weather gets warmer, more people are playing outside, but with all that sunshine comes harmful UV rays.

Now there’s no excuse not to protect yourself from the sun with free sunscreen stations throughout the west side.

“It’s much like a hand-sanitizer station with refillable sunscreen,” said Brian Holtz, Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director. “It’s 30 SPF, and I think it’s just an opportunity, another way to enhance and to be able to protect those who play outside.”

It all started with a partnership between the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department and the Wes Attebury Foundation.

“Because what we do is, we try and raise funds for local families who are dealing with or stricken with skin cancer,” said Wingert.

“We also try and work with prevention and education to help educate folks out there to understand why it’s important to protect your bodies”

The non-profit organization was created to honor former Reitz and USI basketball standout Wes Attebury.

“So Wes was originally diagnosed with skin cancer, and he beat it and got back to his normal day to day tasks,” said Wingert. “But in 2007 he was diagnosed again, and he passed shortly thereafter from melanoma.”

The foundation has raised more than $135,000 in financial assistance for families affected by Melanoma, but they also focus on prevention.

“Often times people get to the park, and they forget something, and sometimes it’s sunscreen,” said Wingert, “so it’s just a way to have something there for these folks to utilize before their kids get out in the sun, or even the adults.”

A golf scramble for the Wes Attebury Foundation is coming up on May 18. The event raises money for more families affected by skin cancer and offers more prevention techniques. For more information on the golf scramble, CLICK HERE.

