Local Filmmakers’ Work Now on Netflix!

A few years ago, I introduced you to Mr. Pictures…

Then I told you they were making a movie…then I showed you how epic it was…and now?

Drumroll please…Bullitt County is available on Netflix!

An action/thriller set in 1977 about four friends who reunite for a bachelor party to hunt for buried Prohibition money on Kentucky’s Bluegrass Bourbon Trail, only to become ripped apart by greed, corruption, and murder.



Already have Netflix?

Add Bullitt County to your list.

Don’t have Netflix?

Bullitt County is worth it.

(I’ve seen it TWICE!)

And you can score some merch (like my sweet Bullitt County rocks glass) here.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments