Local Filmmaker Achieving His Dreams

With major Hollywood movie sets over 2000 miles away opportunities for young filmmakers in the Tri-State can be scarce. One man’s passion for film-making changed all that in 20-15 with the production of a feature-length horror film titled volumes of blood.

Producer P.J. Starks shares what inspired this ambitious adventure with others in Owensboro

But how do you compete or even keep up with big productions on a shoestring budget?

The filmmaker explains the limitations and luxuries of independent film-making, in the latest edition of Tri-State Treasures.

