Local Disaster Emergency Declaration Made in Dubois County

The Dubois County Commissioners have issued a Local Emergency Declaration for Dubois County.

Signed by Dubois County Board of Commissioners President Chad Blessinger, Vice President Nick Hostetter, and Member Elmer Brames, the declaration, in part, states:

We, the Dubois County Board of Commissioners, declare that a local disaster emergency exists in the County and that we hereby invoke and declare those portions of the Indiana Code which are applicable to the conditions and have caused the issuance of this proclamation, to be in full force and effect in the County for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for protection of the lives and property of the people of this County.”