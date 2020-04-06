Local Dairy Farm Dumps Raw Milk Due to Lack of Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one local dairy farm has had to dump loads of milk.

Obert Farms, Inc. of Fort Branch Indiana, shared how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the dairy industry in a social media post on Saturday.

“The COVID-19 crisis is shaking many businesses, and the dairy industry is no exception. School and restaurant closures have left our dairy products without a home, and we had no choice but to dump loads of milk,” Obert Farms said in the post.

“Many grocery stores are currently limiting the amount of milk a consumer can purchase, which leaves all the supply, but no demand to keep processing our products,” the post went on to say.

Obert Farms urged the public to purchase an extra gallon of milk to share with a neighbor or donate to a local food pantry, while also supporting a local business.

According to Obert Farms, there are laws in place that make it illegal for them to sell or donate the raw milk they had to dump – also noting that they do not process any products at their facility.

