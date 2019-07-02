Local Customers Helping Haynies Corner Survive Construction

If you’ve traveled anywhere this summer you’ve been impacted by road construction, but one area business is really feeling the sting.

Business owners in the Haynies Corner Arts District are experiencing the effects of the sewer construction project that’s now underway.

People who live in the area say they often use the nearby convenience store and restaurants, but since it’s so hard to get around, more people are going elsewhere.

“We’re not getting as much of … the traffic customers that we used to get there are so many,” said Haynies Corner Market cashier Kira Irons. “We need more detour signs and every possible entrance to our location is blocked.

“However, we do have really good regulars and they have been keeping us afloat right now.”

The project is being done in three phrases. It kicked off this year and will last for the next two years.

