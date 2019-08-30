Local Crews Head to Florida

Hurricane Dorian is predicted to strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it strikes Florida and moves toward coastal Georgia.

A Category 5 storm is the strongest on the hurricane scale. If this storm continues to gain momentum, it could push thousands of people from their homes.

19 million people and nine million homes are in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

“We are preparing to provide emergency shelter for 30,000 people in Florida and 15,000 in Georgia,” says Theo Boots, American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana Executive Director.

Although, not everyone will leave. That’s why the American Red Cross has already sent more than 200 volunteers to help get the shelters ready ahead of the storm.

Army veteran, Jana Cearlock is the first nurse north of the Ohio to be deployed for Hurricane Dorian with the American Red Cross. Friday afternoon, she flew to South Florida. She says her goal is to help as many people as possible.

“To provide good medical care, emergency medical care, and a shoulder to cry on for the evacuees and the victims of the hurricane,” says American Red Cross Disaster Health Nurse, Jana Cearlock.

Cearlock is no stranger to disaster relief efforts. She says hurricanes can cause serious injuries.

This is Cearlock’s fourth hurricane deployment. As she travels to Florida, she reflects on what she’s seen in years past.

“Complete devastation, massive injuries. People who have lost everything,” says Cearlock.

The Red Cross is preparing to send more volunteers Saturday in addition to after the storm hits to help with recovery efforts.

“This is expected to actually be the worst storm to hit central Florida in three decades,” says Boots.

If you would like to donate or volunteer in the future, you can find more information here.

Comments

comments