Local Coronavirus Counts Rise as More Cases and Deaths Reported in Indiana

On Friday, May 8, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported an additional 675 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the Hoosier State.

With the additional positive cases reported by ISDH on Friday, there are now 23,146 total positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Indiana.

A total of 1,328 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 33 over the previous day’s reported numbers.

To date, 130,128 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 124,782 on Thursday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Friday, May 8, there are now:

175 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 3,720 total tested

119 total positive tests in Warrick County – 19 total deaths – 844 total tested

54 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 437 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 380 total tested

38 total positive tests in Dubois County – 328 total tested

15 total positive tests in Posey County – 200 total tested

14 total positive tests in Perry County – 198 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 212total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 156 total tested

2 total positive test in Pike County – 75 total tested

Marion County was the Indiana county with the highest amount of new positive cases on Friday, at 176.

According to ISDH, other Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive COVID-19 cases are as follows:

Allen (39)

Bartholomew (14)

Cass (29)

Elkhart (23)

Greene (14)

Hamilton (11)

Hendricks (31)

Henry (13)

Jackson (33)

Johnson (16)

Lake (74)

Porter (12)

St. Joseph (44)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

ISDH has partnered with OptumServe to provide free testing at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites opening next week.

Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator Capacity Remain Steady:

According to ISDH, 39.9% of ICU beds and 81.1% percent of ventilators were available as of Friday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

